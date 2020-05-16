'He Has a Plan for Us': Poll Shows Americans Believe COVID Is a Wake-Up Call from God

Nearly two-thirds of American faith-followers view COVID-19 as God's call to bring about change in our lives.

That's according to a new poll by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

"It could be a sign, like 'hey, get your act together' – I don't know," said Lance Dejesus from Pennsylvania. "It just seems like everything was going in an okay direction and all of a sudden this coronavirus thing that happens."



The poll found that 31 percent of Americans who are followers of Christ truly believe that the virus is a signal from God prompting them to change. That belief is especially strong among evangelicals – 43 percent of them say God is sending a wake-up call to the world.

A vast majority of Americans – 82 percent – say they believe in God.

And spirituality has grown for many people as well:

* 26 percent say their faith has increased due to the pandemic;

* 2 percent of former non-believers say they now believe in God.

But, belief in the extent of God's protection during the pandemic varies among some Christians. Marcia Howl from New Mexico feels safeguarded by God during the virus and believes He does have a plan.

"I believe He has protected me in the past, that He has a plan for us," says Howl. "I don't know what's in His plan, but I believe His presence is here looking after me. "

On the whole, a profound number of American Christians have faith in God's protection:

* 43% of Evangelical Protestants strongly believe in God's protection;

* 30% more Evangelicals also somewhat believe He'll protect them;

* 49% of black Americans of faith strongly believe in His protection;

* while 34% of Latino believers and 20% of white Americans believe it.