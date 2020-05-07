Sight & Sound Theatres' Musical Production of 'JESUS' Returns to TV on May 13

Sight & Sound Theatres, the producers of the stage production of JESUS, have announced TBN will present an encore broadcast of their special on May 13.

An estimated audience of three million watched the first telecast of the program on TBN over the Easter weekend, according to Sight & Sound.

"We're thrilled to share this special encore television broadcast of JESUS on TBN," said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck. "You may not be able to attend a theatrical event or worship services just yet, but audiences can still witness the greatest rescue story ever told as it comes to life on screen."

From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, JESUS is the musical adventure that has been seen by more than one million people on the stage.

Filmed in front of a live audience, viewers can witness some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events as Jesus sets sail with fishermen, challenges the Pharisees, and heals the hurting.

TBN will broadcast "Jesus" at 9:00 pm Eastern/6:00 pm Pacific on Wednesday, May 13. You can also watch live online through the TBN website/app. Visit jesusevent.com for more information. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.

The program will also be released on DVD and on several digital platforms on May 15. The DVD and digital download will be available to purchase at Sight-Sound.com.

The premiere television broadcast and digital event followed other Sight & Sound productions that made the journey from stage to movie screens, including NOAH in 2019, MOSES in 2018, and JONAH in 2017.