Miami Dolphins' Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa Says He'll Play 'For the Audience of 1,' Jesus Christ

Miami Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa showed the world his new number on an aqua green Dolphins jersey earlier this week.

Christian Headlines reports Tagovailoa's new number "1" has a connection to his Christian faith.

In the photo shared on social media, the former Alabama quarterback also had black Christian crosses drawn on each side of his face.

"For the Audience of 1," Tagovailoa wrote with an image of praying hands.

"For the Audience of 1"

The first thing a user sees when they open up Tagovailoa's Twitter page is the abbreviated scripture 1 Cor. 2:9, which reads "However, as it is written: 'What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived' – the things God has prepared for those who love him."

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa as the No. 5 pick during the NFL's yearly draft last month. The team had a losing season of 5 - 11 last year and are looking to the rookie to help them jumpstart their offense.

ESPN.com reports he will be the first quarterback in franchise history to wear No. 1. The Hawaii native will be the seventh player in the team's history to wear No. 1 in a regular-season game.

Ahead of the draft, Tagovailoa appeared on CBN's "The 700 Club" and talked about his Christian faith.

"The greatest gift that God could have given us was His Son. It's not just a matter of hearing what Jesus Christ is, it's a matter of getting to know who Jesus Christ is. To really understand and really feel the identity of who you are because of things that He's done. And I'd say you can only find your identity through Him if you know Him," Tagovailoa said.

"Audience of One" is a popular phrase among Christian athletes.

"The intent of the phrase is to help Christian players remember that everywhere in life – even in a stadium full of people – 'we live and move and have our being in Him,' and it's His pleasure we should pursue above all else," Athletes in Action's Ed Uszynski wrote on the ministry's website.