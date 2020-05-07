President Trump, First Lady Melania Commemorate National Day of Prayer in Rose Garden Ceremony 

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a special Rose Garden event for the National Day of Prayer Thursday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs. Pence were also in attendance.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

Mrs. Trump sent out a special prayer request on social media Thursday morning.

"As Americans of all faith turn to prayer, this #NationalDayofPrayer reminds us of the grace of God & the importance of faith, family & loved ones in our daily lives," she wrote.

Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and advisor, also tweeted out a prayer request.

"This #NationalDayOfPrayer we are reminded that those before us turned to God in their darkest hours, as we too seek his strength + healing hand as we combat coronavirus, mourn the loss of life, pray for the recovery of those who are sick & the safety of our frontline responders," she wrote.

President Trump also tweeted his proclamation signed on Wednesday, naming Thursday as the National Day of Prayer.

"As you know, I designated this day to be a National Day of Prayer. As our Nation heals, our Spirit has never been Stronger!" the President wrote.

And Vice President Pence took to Twitter to remind everyone to pray for the families who have lost loved ones from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On this #NationalDayofPrayer, let's remember the families who have lost loved ones & those struggling with the Coronavirus in our prayers. Let's also pray for the healthcare workers & first responders, who have cared for our families as if they were their own. God Bless them all," Pence wrote.