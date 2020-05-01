Regent University Will Open its Virginia Beach Campus for Classes This Fall

Regent University has announced it will open its Virginia Beach, VA, campus for in-person classes beginning Aug. 24.

"We are excited to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester," said Dr. M. G. "Pat" Robertson, founder, chancellor & CEO of Regent University. "We will overcome these challenging days together as the Regent family. Every necessary precaution will be put in place to ensure the safest educational experience is available to the students we serve."

Like all colleges across the country, Regent's on-campus students had to transition to online courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to complete the spring semester.

"Regent is ready to continue offering a world-class education to all of our students – on campus and online – amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our plans will ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to the resources they need to stay fully engaged, safely and with confidence," said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "We are taking the utmost precautions to prepare our campus for safe instruction this fall."

In order to protect students, faculty, and staff, Regent will implement state-of-the-art health and safety protocols including increased sanitation, appropriate student density in classrooms and housing, flexible study options, and COVID-19 testing and healthcare support provided through partnership with the medical community.

"Throughout the course of the upcoming summer and academic year, Regent officials will exercise diligence and responsiveness in determining what steps they need to take to protect all students, faculty, and staff, especially high-risk populations," said Dr. Moreno-Riaño. "They will have the ability to put unique precautions in place."

In April, Regent announced that it will freeze tuition for all classes offered in Fall 2020 through Summer 2021, both online and on-campus.

Regent officials continue to closely monitor state and federal directives and will update the Regent community as additional information becomes available. At present, the Commonwealth of Virginia has issued a stay-at-home order until June 10, 2020.

Regent Holds Spring Commencement Online

This week, Regent is mailing boxes to each 2020 graduate containing confetti, balloons, commencement programs, a 2020 graduation cap tassel, a personal note from Dr. Robertson, a Regent keychain, a Regent Alumni bumper sticker, and more.

And CBN's "The 700 Club" will be providing a recap of the upcoming Regent graduation ceremony, which will now be celebrated as a digital commencement. The story will air on The 700 Club on May 11. Check local listings.

