Trail Life USA Invites Your Family to 'Make Memories' at Free Backyard Movie Night This Saturday

Well-known Christian author and speaker David Benham and gospel music artists Keith and Kristyn Getty will help launch a one-of-a-kind nationwide backyard movie event, capturing the imagination of thousands of lockdown-weary American families this weekend.

The first Backyard Movie Night and Campout - organized by boys' adventure group Trail Life USA - is scheduled for this Saturday, May 16, with more than 12,000 self-isolating families across all 50 states expected to connect by a real-time video link right in their own backyards.

"This is the perfect occasion to watch a great movie with a message and make memories together with your family," said Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock. "We'll be showing the inspirational movie The Pilgrim's Progress that reflects Trail Life USA's core values of character and adventure."

Benham, best-selling co-author of Whatever the Cost and Living Among Lions, will emcee the event.

The Gettys, best known for the modern hymn In Christ Alone, will kick off the virtual movie night with their own online musical performance, streamed LIVE into backyards across the nation.

America's Night to Make Memories

"We're all tired of being stuck inside our homes, and we're desperate to get out and breathe the fresh air again," said Hancock. "We're inviting all families, everywhere, to join us on this special night, roast some marshmallows over your backyard campfire, look up at the sky, and make memories."

The backyard movie night aims to encourage every family to get together for a memorable evening - even if they don't choose to camp out.

"This tedious lockdown doesn't have to get the better of us," Hancock said. "We can turn this around to make some of the very best memories ever."

Trail Life USA has set up a secure online portal for families to share their own pictures and campfire video clips in real-time with others self-isolating with their families across America.

With showings starting at 8:45 p.m. in each local time zone (Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific), Trail Life USA will live-stream The Pilgrim's Progress - produced by Revelation Media - that tells the story of one man's perilous and adventurous journey to reach heaven. It's based on the classic novel The Pilgrim's Progress written by John Bunyan - the second best-selling book of all time surpassed only by the Bible.

Families can register for the backyard movie night on Trail Life USA's website. Once the signup is completed, they'll receive a free movie link and also find camping tips, outdoor recipes, and activity ideas contributed by thousands of Trail Life USA volunteers across the country.

As CBN News reported, the backyard movie event follows the organization's first National Backyard Campout last month, when more than 6,000 self-isolating families across all 50 states took part in a "virtual" campout at home.

With troops operating in local churches across the US, Trail Life USA describes itself as a Christian character development organization, empowering boys and young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure. Trail Life USA has more than 30,000 members in 830-plus troops across all 50 states.