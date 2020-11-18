Daily Signal Correspondent to CBN News: 'Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Basically Made Law' in Terms of the Election

Fred Lucas, The Daily Signal's chief national affairs correspondent, appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about President Trump's legal challenges in battleground states like Wisconsin, and if he thinks any of them will ultimately end up before the US Supreme Court.

Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories