Daily Signal Correspondent to CBN News: 'Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Basically Made Law' in Terms of the Election

11-18-2020
CBN News
Ballots are stored on portable shelving at a Cobb County Election facility as officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Fred Lucas, The Daily Signal's chief national affairs correspondent, appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about President Trump's legal challenges in battleground states like Wisconsin, and if he thinks any of them will ultimately end up before the US Supreme Court.

