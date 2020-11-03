'It's Going to be Close': Florida is Another Battleground State That's a Tossup

After Florida broke records with 9 million ballots cast before Election Day, its remaining voters lined up Tuesday for their last chance to make their voices heard in a state whose 29 electoral votes are seen as vital for President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

Once again, Florida is seen as a toss-up. Polls have shown the Republican incumbent and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden virtually tied. And while Democrats dominated the record vote-by-mail ballots, Republicans closed the gap with early in-person voting and are expected to turn out in higher numbers Tuesday.

"It's going to be close," said Michael Binder, who runs the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab. He said the margin of victory would likely be within 1 percentage point. "Two percent is a blowout of epic proportions in the state of Florida," he said.

Both campaigns have sought to encourage turnout among their black and Hispanic supporters.

Florida set the standard for close presidential elections in 2000 when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast. It took five weeks and a U.S. Supreme Court order halting Florida's messy recount to decide the presidency.

Trump carried Florida four years ago by a thin margin, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and earning only 49% of the vote. In 2012, President Barack Obama carried Florida over Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Obama beat John McCain by 2.8 percentage points in 2008.

