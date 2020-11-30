'Give-Back Tuesday': A Day to Change the World Cheerfully

For years, you've constantly heard about the sales after Thanksgiving and, of course, Cyber Monday. But there's one day that was set aside in 2012 as a global effort to give back and to transform not only your local community but the entire world.

That day is Give-Back Tuesday, Dec. 1, and some might say it's actually more about the true spirit of Christmas.

Give-Back Tuesday, according to its website, was created with one simple idea – a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, Giving Tuesday has grown into a movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give and celebrate generosity.

Its common mission is to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.

What the Bible Says About Giving

The subject of giving is also a central message in the Bible. Jesus taught about it, and the Apostle Paul, writing to the church in Corinth, reminds Christians that God loves a cheerful giver.

"Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." – 2 Corinthians 9:7

The main idea that Paul is trying to convey is that giving should be voluntary and cheerful. Why does God love cheerful giving? Because God's nature is giving. Our Heavenly Father gave mankind the most wondrous gift of all, his son Jesus Christ. That's the true message of Christmas. In John 3:16, we are told:

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." – John 3:16

Jesus Christ, the greatest giver the world has ever known, left behind all of his glory and riches in heaven to come down to this world and willingly give his life so that we all might have eternal life.

The followers of Jesus are called to be just like Him, shining the "light of the world." (Mathew 5:14) You can help bring light to the darkness in several ways this Christmas.

How You Can Give

