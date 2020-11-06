Displaying 30+ Stories
WATCH: President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses The Nation

11-07-2020
CBN News
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation from the Chase Center located in Wilmington, Delaware at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is also expected to speak. 

