North Carolina: The Most Important Swing State in Deciding the Election?

North Carolina is a swing state, a purple state, and a state with 15 electoral votes that President Trump needs to win in order to serve a second term.

And he knows it. He made seven appearances in The Tarheel State since July 27, four during the month of September alone, according to the Citizen-Times. Trump visited Charlotte for the GOP convention and also held rallies attended by thousands of his supporters.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has not held any large public gatherings due to the pandemic but has conducted online gatherings with supporters. He did visit Charlotte in September, but it was subdued. Instead, the campaign used stand-ins for help in reaching potential voters, including Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris who visited Raleigh, and Biden's wife Jill, who campaigned in Fayetteville last month.

According to the latest polls, Trump has a slight lead with 0.6 percent over Biden, but most political analysts are calling it a tossup.

The state is expected to quickly count its votes once the polls close and could set the tone for the rest of the night.

This is not a red or blue, but a purple state. Back in 2008, Barack Obama barely won by 0.3 percent and then lost the state in 2012 to Mitt Romney by 2 percent

Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper told the Citizen-Times, North Carolina was the most-important swing state in deciding the election.

The newspaper reported the battlefields within this swing state are the Democratic cities and the Republican rural areas. The question the newspaper posed: Can multiple rural counties again pull in enough Trump votes to overcome Democratic numbers in the cities?

