Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Post-Election 'Trump Purge' Is Cancel Culture on Steroids

11-13-2020
CBN News
6209751348001
CBNFAITHNATION111320CC_HD1080_370.666_597
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6209751348001

The latest idea getting traction among the cancel culture in politics is a "Trump purge" of any and all Trump supporters in politics and government, presuming there will be an incoming Biden administration. 

The Heritage Foundation's Jarret Stepman appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about how even though Joe Biden called for unity after the election, the Left has made it clear they want to punish anyone who has worked for President Trump or supported him in any way.

Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories