Post-Election 'Trump Purge' Is Cancel Culture on Steroids

The latest idea getting traction among the cancel culture in politics is a "Trump purge" of any and all Trump supporters in politics and government, presuming there will be an incoming Biden administration.

The Heritage Foundation's Jarret Stepman appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about how even though Joe Biden called for unity after the election, the Left has made it clear they want to punish anyone who has worked for President Trump or supported him in any way.

