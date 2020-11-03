Keep an Eye on the South Carolina Senate Race Between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison

The Senate race in South Carolina is a big one to watch tonight, partly because it has drawn so much national attention along with tons of campaign cash. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) is fighting to keep his seat, facing a tough challenge from Jaime Harrison (D).

Graham, who previously served in the U.S. House, is running for his fourth term on the seat he has held since 2003.

As CBN News has reported, Graham started as one of the safest Republican incumbents in a state President Trump won big but is now in a dead heat to keep his seat.

Pundits say Harrison's unique campaign style and tremendous fundraising advantage have made the difference.

The confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, which Graham oversaw, allowed him to maintain high national visibility, but Harrison has taken it as an opportunity to paint Graham as over-eager in his support of President Trump.

Graham "was a senator that I had some respect for, because I thought, at the end of the day, he would do what was in the best interest of the nation and the people of South Carolina," Harrison said Sunday as he campaigned. "But I was disappointed. I think many of you were disappointed as well."

Harrison, an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee, had a slight lead over Graham in the runup to the election.

Harrison was the first African American chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party in 2013 and was formerly an aide to South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn. He also raised more money last quarter than any Senate candidate in history bringing in $57 million.

Graham raised $28 million and according to his campaign it represented the largest amount ever raised by any Republican Senate candidate in a single quarter, in any state.

Analysts say the race between the two candidates is the most expensive in the state's history at a whopping $200 million.

If Graham loses the seat, Democrats have a strong chance of retaking control of the Senate.

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern, so it'll be a good indicator of what to expect throughout the evening.

