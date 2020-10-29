Battling Campaign Op-Eds: Pence and Biden Each Write Why Christians Should Vote for Them

In the 2020 race for the White House, both Democrat and Republican campaigns are in their final push to Election Day next Tuesday.

And part of that push is trying to appeal to voters of Christian faith in two new op-eds published Thursday by The Christian Post.

In one, Vice President Mike Pence makes the argument that President Trump is the best choice for people of faith, highlighting the pro-life record of the administration to underscore that point.

In the other op-ed, Joe Biden makes his case for why Christians should vote for him, saying God's greatest command is what drives him, writing, "Loving God and loving others are at the very foundation of my faith. Throughout my career in public service, these values have kept me grounded in what matters most."

In an interview aired Thursday on CBN News' Faith Nation, John Grano, senior managing editor of The Christian Post explained how both of the op-eds came about and how both campaigns were eager to get their message to a Christian audience.

