Could Stress and Exhaustion be Another Pandemic Among Pastors?

A global pandemic, growing national unrest, and a contentious political divide are adding to the regular stresses of life and are taking a toll on people everywhere.

Even pastors are overwhelmed and weary, and resigning in some cases.

William Vanderbloemen, the founder of Vanderbloemen.com, the largest Christian executive search firm, appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about this perfect storm and to give a little hope.

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories