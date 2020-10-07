Iranian Pastor's Punishment by Islamic Republic for 'Christian Activities' Draws International Outcry

The plight of an Iranian pastor being held in one of the world's worst prisons continues to garner international attention.

Youcef Nadarkhani, 43, is serving a six-year sentence in Evin prison in Tehran for "propagating house churches", accused of "promoting Zionist Christianity".

Iranian authorities have accused Nadarkhani of allegedly endangering the country's national security with his Christian activities.

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas discussed Nadarkhani's case with CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas discussed Nadarkhani's case with Nadine Maenza, vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

