Iranian Pastor's Punishment by Islamic Republic for 'Christian Activities' Draws International Outcry

The plight of an Iranian pastor being held in one of the world's worst prisons continues to garner international attention.
Youcef Nadarkhani, 43, is serving a six-year sentence in Evin prison in Tehran for "propagating house churches", accused of "promoting Zionist Christianity".
Iranian authorities have accused Nadarkhani of allegedly endangering the country's national security with his Christian activities.
CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas discussed Nadarkhani's case with CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas discussed Nadarkhani's case with Nadine Maenza, vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.
STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories
What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.