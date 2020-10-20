New Education Dept Rule Protects Both Religious Liberty and Free Speech on College Campuses

A new Department of Education rule expands religious liberty protections on college campuses and allows the department to cut federal funding to colleges that violate the First Amendment.

Among other things, it ensures the equal treatment of religious student groups at public universities.

CBN News recently interviewed Greg Jao, director of external relations at Intervarsity to find out more about the new rule.

