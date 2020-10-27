Two Former Army Rangers on 170-Mile Trek to Raise Funds for Wounded Warriors

The Wounded Warrior Project is known as an organization that gives back in a number of ways, helping provide injured American military heroes with programs and services like mental health and peer support.

Now two Pennsylvania veterans are hitting the road to help the organization that's offered hope to so many of their fellow service members.

Former Army Ranger Sgts Joe Webb and Cody McCormick are working to raise money and awareness for The Wounded Warrior Project and those they serve. So they're lacing up their shoes and taking a walk -- a 170-mile walk, to be exact, from Delaware Water Gap, PA., to State College, PA.

The duo decided to make the long walk in place of a 5K race that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb held the 5K race last year to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, according to Harrisburg television station WHTM.

"We made such an impact, we helped so many people, and having them reach out to you and thanking you for the work that you're doing...you don't go back from that," Webb said.

McCormick said with every step the pair takes, they are thinking of their fellow military veterans who have served and sacrificed so much for our country.

"Every step that we take, every pain that we feel, we are doing it in honor of those who have served and sacrificed," McCormick said. "So any thoughts that I'm going to have are going to be with them and their families. We're doing this for them and we're honored to do it."

WHTM reports the duo knocked out 35 miles on Day 1 of the 170-mile trip, and hope to reach Webb's alma mater by Thursday, Oct. 29.

Webb and McCormick hope to get the citizens of every town they pass through behind them, supporting them during the days ahead.

Even after the pair finish their 170-mile march, Webb and his partner will continue to accept sponsorships through Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The pair of vets hope to make the 170-mile trek in about five days, carrying hand-held American flags. They've already raised more than $10,000.

You can check out their progress at Webb and McCormick's website The Gap to the Old Main.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories