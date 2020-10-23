Watch CBN News LIVE Election Night Coverage Tuesday, Nov. 3 on Broadcast and Digital Platforms

After months of campaigning, the time is almost here to count the votes. Who will America choose to lead the country for the next four years? Will a different party majority take the House or the Senate?

These questions will be answered on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 when the final word from the American people will be heard.

Join CBN News beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern on Nov. 3 for live Election Night coverage. We'll have the latest election returns and reaction from across the country.

In addition to the presidential race, our experienced team of journalists will also be watching several important races in the House and in the Senate. And we will also have expert analysis of key races to watch across the country.

CBN News LIVE Election Night Coverage will be seen on the CBN News Channel as well as via local and national broadcast affiliates and will also be available on all CBN News digital platforms, including CBNNews.com, CBN News App, CBN News YouTube Channel, and CBN News Facebook.

Current broadcast and cable affiliates for CBN News Election Night coverage include:

Cornerstone 8:30 pm - 12:00 am -- Pittsburgh, PA

KCHF 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Albuquerque, NM

NRB 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- National

WACX 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Orlando, FL

WGGN 10:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Cleveland, OH

WLMB 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Toledo, OH

WPBM 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Scottsville, KY

The Walk TV 7:00 pm - 12:00 am -- National

