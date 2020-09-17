24/7 National Strategic Prayer Call Begins '50 Days of Blessing' in Park Across from White House

Since the election in 2016, one prayer organization has held gatherings around the country online and in person. Now they've launched around-the-clock worship in the days leading up to the November elections.
The 24/7 National Strategic Prayer Call is stationed in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, DC for the next 50 days in an effort called "50 Days of Blessing."
The group kicked off the initiative with 24/7 prayers and worship at the park Wednesday.
Organizers say the purpose is to intercede for the safety and security of our President and the nation during a time when both are under siege.
Participants are praying for the multiplication of worshippers and evangelists throughout the day and night to reach those who are in need of a savior.
"Stand with us as we proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and engage in worship, praise, and 24/7 prayer, creating an atmosphere filled by the Prince of Peace," the organization's website reads.
