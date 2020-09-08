'A Rush of Hope': 17,000 People Turn to Christ After Watching Greg Laurie's Cinematic Crusade

More than 1.8 million people tuned into Greg Laurie's new film "A Rush of Hope" over the Labor Day weekend, breaking all attendance records in Harvest Crusades' 30-year history of holding annual outreach events.

"A Rush of Hope" aired over Labor Day weekend on dozens of online streaming and on-demand channels and over 600 radio stations. It will also air on TV in major markets across the US and on cable networks such as the ION network, WGN, and LightTV. The move will also be released to streaming platforms and on DVD in November.

"We are breaking every record we have ever set in our history," Laurie, the pastor and founder of the Harvest churches located in California and Hawaii, said in a video posted to social media Sunday.

Most importantly, Laurie said there were over 17,000 professions of faith that the Harvest team received from people who decided to follow Jesus after watching the movie.

"In a year of never-ending bad news, this is the best news we have heard. It's a reminder that God is greater than a pandemic or any other challenge we are facing. He can do above and beyond anything we can dream, and he is still transforming lives," Laurie said.

Produced in partnership with the Erwin Brothers' Kingdom Story Company, "A Rush of Hope" is a cinematic crusade that addresses life's deepest questions: Why am I here? What happens after I die? And, is there hope for today?

The movie features encouraging messages from Laurie, outtakes from faith-based films such as I Still Believe and Woodlawn as well as performances by Christian music artists, including Jeremy Camp, For King & Country, and MercyMe.

The movie's message of hope is changing thousands of individual lives, but, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed out, it is also a message for America as a whole.

"Pastor Greg Laurie is bringing hope to our country," Pompeo tweeted last week ahead of the movie's release.

Pastor Greg Laurie is bringing hope to our country through his 'Rush of Hope' crusade. God Bless you, @greglaurie!pic.twitter.com/ICF2EymnKW — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 1, 2020

"Every year @greglaurie brings God's hope to our country. But this year of trials and challenges may be the most important Harvest yet," Rubio posted on Twitter.

Since the start of quarantine, Harvest reports it has seen 109,487 people make professions of faith mainly through its online services — a goal the ministry hoped to achieve over a series of in-person crusades between 2020-2021.

For more information about "A Rush of Hope" and to watch the trailer, visit the movie's website.