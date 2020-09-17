'A Way with Words': Suggestions for How Christians Should Interact Online
For many people, social media has become a beast they must tame, and that includes people of faith. How should Christians behave online in the digital age and during a tumultuous election cycle?
Dan Darling is a pastor and the senior vice president at the National Religious Broadcasters, an international association of Christian communicators. He shares with CBN News his story of almost losing a long-time friend over a careless post in 2016 -- and the latest tips from his new book on social media titled A Way with Words.
STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.