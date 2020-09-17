Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

'A Way with Words': Suggestions for How Christians Should Interact Online 

09-17-2020
CBN News
6191997264001
CBNNEWSWATCH2PM091720CC_HD1080_1270.333_1488
Laptop Computer AS
Laptop Computer AS
6191997264001

For many people, social media has become a beast they must tame, and that includes people of faith. How should Christians behave online in the digital age and during a tumultuous election cycle? 

Dan Darling is a pastor and the senior vice president at the National Religious Broadcasters, an international association of Christian communicators. He shares with CBN News his story of almost losing a long-time friend over a careless post in 2016 -- and the latest tips from his new book on social media titled A Way with Words.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories