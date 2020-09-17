'A Way with Words': Suggestions for How Christians Should Interact Online 

For many people, social media has become a beast they must tame, and that includes people of faith. How should Christians behave online in the digital age and during a tumultuous election cycle?

Dan Darling is a pastor and the senior vice president at the National Religious Broadcasters, an international association of Christian communicators. He shares with CBN News his story of almost losing a long-time friend over a careless post in 2016 -- and the latest tips from his new book on social media titled A Way with Words.

