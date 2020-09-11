CEO of Top Christian Publisher Tyndale Steps Down, Ending Legacy of Family Leadership

Mark Taylor, the chairman, and CEO of the Carol Stream, Illinois-based Tyndale House Publishers, is stepping down after 47 years at the company.

Tyndale, which generates more than $100 million in annual revenue, is one of the largest independent Christian publishers in the world.

Taylor, the son of Dr. Kenneth N. Taylor, the founder of Tyndale, led the development of the Holy Bible New Living Translation (NLT) and recently orchestrated the merger of Tyndale House Publishers and Tyndale House Foundation to form the not-for-profit Tyndale House Ministries.

Taylor will retire in March 2021 although he will continue to serve as chairman of the board. A search company, CarterBaldwin, is looking at both internal and external candidates to replace him.

The elder Taylor founded Tyndale in 1962 to publish The Living Bible, a paraphrased version that he famously wrote starting in 1954 as he rode a commuter train to his job in Chicago. The father of 10 children, he was concerned that they were having difficulty understanding the King James Bible, the most common Biblical translation at the time.

Today, Tyndale offers a range of nonfiction and fiction books as well as children's products designed to instill spiritual growth.

