Christian Student Group Says Univ. of Iowa 'Targeted Leaders' Before Booting Group Off Campus

A Christian student group at the University of Iowa is asking the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to hold the school accountable for religious discrimination.

The group, Business Leaders in Christ, says school officials kicked them off campus and put it on a religious watchlist for requiring its leaders to sign a statement of faith.

Becket Vice President and Senior Counsel Eric Baxter appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk more about the case.

