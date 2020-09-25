'Fearfully and Wonderfully Made': New Pro-Life Exhibit at Creation Museum Answers Key Life Question

The Creation Museum has announced the addition of a $1.2 million exhibit designed to answer the question: When Does Human Life Begin?

The new exhibit titled "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" was created by a team of artists, technicians and scientists using the latest scientific discoveries along with teachings from the Bible.

The museum points out the name of the exhibit comes from a phrase in Psalms 139:14: "I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

With life-like models depicting a baby's remarkable development in the womb and other displays, along with 4D ultrasound videos, this tastefully done exhibit opened to the public Friday. The exhibit was entirely funded by donations.

"This new exhibit is spectacular and very powerful in its presentations. Our talented artists and A/V staff, working from the research of our Ph.D. faculty, have created a tastefully done exhibit which includes exquisite models, starting with the baby as a fertilized egg. Guests then see models showing the development of the child over nine months," noted Ken Ham, CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis and its Creation Museum.

"Medically, there can be no doubt: life begins at fertilization. As the exhibit states, 'when the chromosomes from the sperm and the egg combine… a genetically unique individual is formed.' And biblically, we know from Genesis chapter 1 and other passages that we are all made in the image of God and thus have value," Ham added.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

With the models on display, guests can see how the organs develop inside a baby's body. Visitors will also watch stunning 4D ultrasound footage of babies growing in the womb. The associated signage presents the biblical and scientific evidence that life begins at fertilization.

The research and text for the exhibit were overseen by AiG's anatomist, Dr. David Menton (Ph.D., Brown University), who served as an award-winning professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for 34 years. Dr. Menton is honored with a large plaque at the exhibit to recognize his decades of groundbreaking research into human anatomy and how medical science confirms biblical truths.

The exhibit will respectfully engage visitors with the case that human life begins at fertilization.

The topics will also be addressed with a message of hope for people who may have lost a child through miscarriage or elective abortion. For these families, the exhibit will present God's love as the only real hope in coping.

"It presents the sanctity of human life inside the womb, shares messages of hope, and presents the adoption option," Ham explained. "There is no other exhibit in the world like this one. 'Fearfully and Wonderfully Made' opens at an important time in the culture as Supreme Court justices and various legislators tackle the question of when human life begins."

The new "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" exhibit is located towards the end of the museum experience.

"Since we reopened our attractions in June, I have been greatly encouraged to see so many families, including lots of children, visiting us once again," Ham said. "We have also been pleasantly surprised by the strong attendance, as have our local hotels, B&Bs, and restaurants."

Ham also announced that the popular "Kids Free" program will return to the Creation Museum and its sister attraction the Ark Encounter in 2021. Children 10 and under accompanied by a paying adult can visit through the end of next year at no charge. Ham noted that because the museum and Ark were closed for almost three months during COVID-19, "we were aware that many families with young children were hoping to visit us in the Spring, but we were not able to welcome them due to the closures. We wanted to make it up to them for the rest of 2020 and through 2021."

As CBN News reported in March, readers of USA Today chose Answers in Genesis's Ark Encounter as the best religious museum in the country.

The Ark's sister institution, the Creation Museum also finished second in the national poll of museums selected by a panel of top travel experts.

For more information on both attractions, times, and tickets, visit the Creation Museum's website.