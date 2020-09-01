CBN Helping Christian Missionary Hospitals in Malawi Get More Doctors to Treat Nation's Poor

Malawi is one of the poorest and least developed nations in the world. Now, its people are hoping their new Christian president will help turn things around.

Last June, voters in the African nation elected Assemblies of God theologian Lazarus Chakwera as president.

Chakwera says his election was a victory for democracy and justice. He recently told CBN Southern Africa Director Ian Walton that he wants to bring godly governance and personal responsibility to Malawai and Africa as a whole.

"We are really talking about service. We are talking about leadership and governance and doing it the best way one can do that," the Malawi president said. "And for me, my faith provides that bedrock. We must have those who speak into our lives. We must be subjected to those who say that's not right and be able to accept that. And across this continent, I believe that we must have a coalition of people who say, 'Our peoples have suffered enough. Africa deserves better and we can deliver better.' It will depend on us, not somebody else, coming from elsewhere to make things right."

According to the latest statistics, only one doctor is available to care for every 50,000 people in Malawi.

CBN is helping to increase the number of qualified physicians in the southeastern African country. With the assistance of CBN partner The Gerson Foundation, three new homes were recently built for missionary doctors and their families who are serving in Malawi.

Lifelines for the Continent

According to medical experts, Christian missionary hospitals provide one-third of medical care in Africa. Mark Gerson says these institutions are vital lifelines for the continent.

"These institutions are not only a vital lifeline, but they are often the only place where the African poor can come to get any kind of medical care," Gerson noted.

Christian missionary hospitals also serve as a place to train a significant share of Africa's health workforce.

"Mission hospitals are increasingly offering advanced training to surgeons, family physicians, pediatricians and mid-level providers, such as nurse anesthetists," Dr. Jon Fielder, co-founder of African Mission Healthcare, said in a statement to CBN News. "Trainees come to these educational centers of excellence from the host and neighboring countries."

In 2016, The Gerson Foundation established the L'Chaim Prize for Outstanding Christian Medical Missionary Service. Africa Mission Healthcare says the $500,000 prize money award is "the largest for direct clinical care in the world, (and) supports the life-saving efforts of a long-term medical missionary and his or her home institution."