Non-Profit Offers Practical Tools for Mental and Emotional Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A July report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found one in three adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from one in ten in 2019.

More than half reported that stress over the virus has negatively affected their health.

Grace Alliance is a faith-based non-profit that works to provides resources and tools for those who are struggling.

Joe Padilla, the founder of Grace Alliance, appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about how it's helping people during the pandemic.

