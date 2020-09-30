US Refugee Program Will Halt Tomorrow Unless Trump Admin Steps in to Help the Persecuted

Refugee resettlement in the US will grind to a halt on Thursday unless the Trump administration steps in to meet the Oct. 1 deadline.

The 1980 Refugee Act mandates that the President set the annual number of refugees the US will admit at the beginning of each fiscal year.

The administration has lowered that number every year since President Trump took office and advocates worry that this year the administration will delay the announcement or even zero out the program.

Chris Palusky, president of Bethany Christian Services, appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the US refugee settlement program.

