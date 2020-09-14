Veteran Evangelist, TV Producer Gives Teenagers 'A Safe Place Online'

Evangelist Tim Basagno is the founder of Mission X Television, a television show aimed at reaching people for Christ. According to Basagno, Mission X has produced and aired more than 200 episodes in the last 25 years.

The producers provide programming to 23 broadcasters in 8 languages (Chinese, Korean, Russia, Ukrainian, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish & Dutch) ending each episode with an opportunity to respond to the gospel.

Last January, Basagno founded A Safe Place Online, a 24/7 live chat and text ministry designed to help hurting young people. He appeared on the Monday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the online ministry.

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

