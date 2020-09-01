Video of Heinous Brick Sneak Attack on Man Goes Viral: 'Complete Depravity'

A man dressed in a green t-shirt, tan shorts, and a light-colored baseball cap appears to be casually walking in a crosswalk on a city street in Baltimore, Maryland. Little did he know that as he crossed the intersection, he would be attacked from behind by a suspect, who knocked him unconscious with bricks.

Video of the depraved sneak attack was posted to social media on Monday. It also shows the man lying on the ground, laying in a pool of his own blood as another person who apparently captured the assault on camera laughs with glee

The Daily Wire reports the Instagram post of the depraved attack insinuates that the assault against the white man was racially motivated. It has the hashtags "White Lives Do Not Matter" and "Blake Lives Matter." The assailant also captured in the video, appears to be black, according to the conservative news outlet.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello shared a video of the vicious attack on Instagram. The video has since gone viral.

"The incident in this video occurred on Sunday, August 30, at approximately 6:35 pm, at the NW intersection of W Hamburg St and Leadenhall St. The victim is walking on the north side of the 100 block of W Hamburg St, heading westbound (from S Hanover St toward M&T Stadium)," Costello outlined.

"Baltimore Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this incident and seeking any information, especially camera footage, in between the times of 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The most relevant location is the 100 block of W Hamburg St. If you have information or footage of the victim, suspect, those recording the video, or anything else relevant, please forward to Captain Eric Leitch at: Eric.Leitch@BaltimorePolice.org and feel free to copy me at: eric.costello@baltimorecity.gov," Costello wrote.

"It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the city councilman wrote.

WARNING -- The following video is graphic in nature.

It's not clear if the person who posted the video to the social site is the one who captured the attack on video. A user by the name of @traysavage_ posted the following caption with the video, the Daily Wire reports.

Warning: Graphic Language

"YOUNG MAN YOU GOT KNOCKED THE F*** OUT," the Instagram caption says, with additional cry-laughing emojis. "B**** YOU BET NOT RUN." More cry-laughing emojis were posted, adding, "Unk tried to kill to yo. … Pray for unk."

Police were called to the scene but were unable to find the victim. Monday morning, a detective with the Baltimore Police Department told CBN News in an email, "The incident is being investigated, unfortunately, the victim left the scene prior to officers arrival and investigators have not been able to locate him. Detectives have canvassed all of our area hospitals as well as, conducting a search history for assault calls in case the victim called police to another location."

However, by Monday, detectives with the Baltimore PD had found the unidentified victim, who only had minor injuries and did not seek medical help.

The victim is apparently not cooperating with the police.

"It just goes to show the times we are in," Detective Donnie Moses with the BPD told Fox45. "But more importantly we need our victim, in this case, to let us know who he is. We feel like they know each other and we need this guy off the streets. If you could do this to someone, who else has he assaulted? Who else has he ambushed basically? He needs to be arrested."

The police report of the incident revealed a bystander heard two men arguing. One of the men picked up two bricks and struck the other man in the back of the head, according to Fox45.