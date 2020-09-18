Watch CBN's Rosh Hashanah Event Celebrating the Jewish New Year

Israel is celebrating the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah, at the same time as a new nationwide lockdown takes effect in the Jewish state.

Many Jews are frustrated that they can't gather in their synagogues, but some see a spiritual bright side to the lockdown which hits on Israel's holy days.

"Maybe it will bring us all together more. We'll be able to stay home and have a little introspection of ourselves and so forth. And I think probably next year, there'll even be more turnout in the synagogues and the old city. I think it's going to strengthen us in the end," said Jerusalem resident David Harrons.

On CBN.com, David Brown explains what this holiday is about: "Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, is at once solemn and joyful. It is solemn because of the Awe of judgment. It is joyful because it represents the hope of the future redemption of Israel."

"The most distinguishing feature of Rosh Hashanah is the blowing of the shofar, or ram's horn," he explains. "The Biblical name for this holiday is, in fact, Zichron Teruah (Remembrance of the shofar blast) or Yom Teruah (Day of the shofar blast). In some English Bibles, it is called The Feast of Trumpets."

