America's Dangerous New Censorship: Alan Dershowitz Talks to CBN News About the Threat

From President Trump to average Americans voicing their opinions about COVID-19 origins, masking and vaccines, it seems if you share an opinion that doesn't support a progressive narrative, you'll be censored.

If the sitting President of the United States can be silenced by a Big Tech cabal, then no one's free speech rights are safe anymore on social media platforms.

Appearing on this week's episode of the Global Lane, constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz says this new censorship poses a danger to America and the Constitution, and students are leading the way just as they did 80 years ago with Nazi book burnings.

"Many of the millennials just don't care about the Constitution," Dershowitz said. "(They think) they know the truth with a capital T, and why have dissent, why have due process, why bother with those cumbersome excesses when we know the 'truth' and don't need to hear an opposing point of view."

