Duck Dynasty's Willie and Korie Unveil New Show - Watch the Premiere of 'At Home with the Robertsons'

Two of the stars of A&E's hit Duck Dynasty series are back with a show of their own on social media.

Duck Commander Willie Robertson and his wife Korie announced their new talk show on Friday, At Home with The Robertsons which premieres today on Facebook Watch.

In a trailer for their new series posted to Willie's Facebook page, the Robertsons address their old show right from the start.

"If you think our life is only about duck hunting," Willie says, "Then we need to talk," Korie finishes.

Plus, fans of the Robertsons will immediately notice he's not sporting his familiar bandana on his head and he's cut his long hair, so something is definitely different about this show, but he still has much of his trademark beard, although it appears to be trimmed now on the sides.

Instead of interviewing celebrity guests in a television studio, the Robertsons "invite their guests into their Louisiana home for a day of southern hospitality, compelling and honest conversations, and fun-filled outdoor adventures, all served with a dose of Robertson-style humor," the post said.

Guests featured in the trailer include appearances by Hannah Brown, Tim Tebow, model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and their daughter Sadie Robertson, who's a best-selling author in her own right.

The Robertsons released the premiere episode at 12 noon on Monday.

Willie & Korie invite Yandy and Mendeecees Harris from Love and Hip Hop to discuss racism and raising a black son in America. Plus, Willie and Korie talk to their own bi-racial son about his experiences growing up in a white family.

Willie, 48, and Korie, 47 have been married for 29 years.

As CBN News has previously reported, the entire Robertson family are known for their Christian faith and often talk about their faith to others.

The Duck Dynasty television series featuring the entire Robertson clan and how they all lived for duck hunting ran for 11 seasons on the A&E network, breaking all of the network's ratings records. The show is still popular in syndication.

You can watch the eight-week series for free on Facebook Watch. New episodes will be available every Monday and Thursday.