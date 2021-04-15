Financial Coach Gives Budgeting Advice: How You Can Save for Those Unexpected Expenses

Research shows 40 percent of Americans don't have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency.
One financial expert wants to change that and he spoke with CBN News about how can you turn your financial situation and savings around - no matter what your income might be.
ABOVE: Danny Kofke with wealthyteacher.weebly.com appeared on the Thursday edition of CBN's Newswatch to give several tips about how to budget your income and increase your savings. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.
God cares about your finances. Do you have questions about debt, tithing, money, and riches through joyful generosity? Click here!
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.