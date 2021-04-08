'I Pray for Guidance': Dolly Parton Receives Movieguide's Grace Award

Movieguide's Movies That Inspire awards program has honored music great Dolly Parton with its Grace Award. The awards show, broadcast Easter Sunday on The REELZ Channel, was held virtually this year due to COVID concerns.

Movieguide is the organization started by Ted Baehr 40 years ago that provides movie reviews for Christians and others concerned about movie content. The awards broadcast showcased films released in 2020 that highlighted redeeming faith and family content.

Parton won the Grace Award for Most Inspiring Performance for her role in Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square, a Netflix production released last November.

In receiving the award, the country music icon said that grace has played a major part in her life, The Christian Post reports

"I talk a lot about faith and family because my grandpa was a preacher, my mother was very, very spiritual, so I grew up very spiritual and I'm a spiritual person, myself," Parton said. "I really have a lot of faith, and I thank God every day for everything good that happens to me, and I pray for guidance."

She concluded her speech by saying that every accolade she receives in life gives her reason to thank God.

"When I do get recognized for things like this, it just makes me think, 'Well, praise the Lord!'" Parton concluded.

Other movies receiving Movieguide awards included:

Safety, a football movie streaming on Disney+, was named the Best Movie for Families of 2020.

Greyhound, featuring Tom Hanks as Ernest Krause, the World War II American captain who was the first to lead a battleship destroyer protecting a convoy of merchant and troopships heading for England in February 1942, was chosen as the Best Movie for Mature Audiences of 2020.

Infidel, a Christian thriller starring Jim Caviezel, won the Faith and Freedom Award.

The Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie was given to I Still Believe, the true story of Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his wife's struggle with cancer.

Each year Movieguide offers an economic analysis of movies to Hollywood in hopes of encouraging the production of more family-friendly projects. Those with less nudity, less foul language, less violence, and family-safe themes do better at the box office.

"It's clear these cleaner movies do better," said awards show co-host Evelyn Baehr Carroll. "What we've seen since starting Movieguide 40 years ago is that there's far more content out now than ever, and 80% of movie content actually has redeeming content. These are movies for families or even movies for mature audiences that have biblical worldviews."