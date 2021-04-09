Nike Settles 'Satan Shoes' Trademark Lawsuit, MSCHF Company Will Offer Buyers Full Refund

The company who marketed "Satan Shoes" last month will offer to buy back the customized sneakers from purchasers, settling a lawsuit filed by Nike, Inc. after the shoes went viral on social media.

The Wall Street Journal reports Nike said it settled its legal dispute with MSCHF Product Studio Inc. over the shoes, which were released in March as part of a publicity campaign for rapper Lil Nas X.

"MSCHF has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation," Nike said in a statement.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Nike said any buyers of the Satan's Shoes who want to return them will receive a refund. The same offer will be extended for purchasers of Jesus Shoes, which were also customized and marketed by MSCHF in 2019.

"We're thrilled with the way this case has been resolved," David Bernstein, a lawyer at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP representing MSCHF, told the Wall Street Journal Thursday. "MSCHF from the start distributed these shoes to make a statement and thanks to the lawsuit and all of the publicity that came from it that statement reached far more corners than we expected."

"These shoes were never about making money. MSCHF made these shoes to make a point about how crazy collaboration culture has become," Mr. Bernstein said, noting that the shoe "appeared to be a collaboration with Satan."

As CBN News reported in March, Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF related to the Satan Shoes.

In a statement to CBN News at the time, Nike Media Relations said the company did not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF.

"The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project," the statement read.

The shoe decorations include a Bible scripture reference of Luke 10:18, which refers to Satan's fall from heaven, an upside-down cross, and a pentagram attached to the shoelaces.

The shoes were made available for purchase on March 29 for $1,018 a pair. MSCHF issued a limited quantity of the shoes – only 666 pairs – which sold out shortly after its release, according to Fox Business.

Additionally, Nike's well-known white swoosh adorned the side of each shoe, leading some to believe that the company supported the accompanying demonic design elements.

"Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF's customized Satan Shoes," the lawsuit reads. "Moreover, MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike. In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

Last week, a federal judge granted Nike's request to stop the sales of Satan's Shoes. MSCHF has also canceled a planned giveaway of the final pair.