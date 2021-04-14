Popular TV Series 'The Chosen' Releases First Two Episodes of Season 2, Now Crowdfunding for Season 3

During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people downloaded and binge-watched the first eight-episode television series titled The Chosen, about the life of Jesus Christ.

The producers of the television series recently posted a trailer for season 2 of the series to their Facebook page. On Tuesday night, they also presented the second episode of season 2 as a live event on Facebook and their YouTube channel.

The first episode of Season 2 premiered on Easter Sunday.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus. Created outside of the Hollywood system, the series allows viewers to see him through the eyes of those who knew him.

Season 1 was funded entirely by private donations, making it the number-one crowdfunded media project of all time. Donors contributed more than $19 million to the production, which was distributed through Vid-Angel Studios.

The creators of the series are now in the process of crowdfunding to produce Season 3. According to the VidAngel Studios website, the producers have already raised 12 percent of the total funding for the next season. Plans are also in the works to produce a total of seven seasons of the popular series.

Writer and director Dallas Jenkins explained to CBN News last year about the thinking behind the name of the series.

"We look at and use the term for Christ as the 'Chosen One.' So, it refers to Christ in many ways. The Jews are God's chosen people. Even as an Evangelical, I believe that. And the people that Christ chose to follow Him and be on his team – as we like to say – it's a little bit of a nod to that.

You might say telling Bible stories is in Dallas Jenkins' blood. His father, Jerry, is co-author of the popular Left Behind book series.

He told us producing a television series about the life of Christ is much different than many of the films we see that try to capture His life and earthly ministry.

"When you do a movie about the life of Christ, you've got 90 to 120 minutes to try to cover a lot of ground," Jenkins said. "So, oftentimes it goes from miracle to miracle. Bible story to Bible story. Jesus is typically the main character. So, you are just seeing things through His eyes and you're encountering people for a very brief amount of time."

To watch all eight episodes of Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2, visit The Chosen's YouTube channel.

You can also download The Chosen app and watch all of the episodes for free on your iPhone.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of The Chosen below: