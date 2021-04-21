Shocking Video Shows Two Young Girls Collecting Tips on Stage at Miami Drag Nightclub

A video of what appears to be two young children being led around on a stage at a drag club in Miami, Florida surfaced on social media last week.

Angela Stanton-King posted the video to her Instagram account last week, according to The Blaze. In the video, the two preteen children walk beside a man dressed as a woman who tells the pair to pose for the audience and collect tips.

In a second video describing the experience, King said the incident occurred at Palace, a popular South Beach-area LGBT nightclub in Miami.

Warning: The link below goes to a video filled with expletives.

In the first video Stanton-King posted, she uses expletives as she describes what she's seeing onstage.

"It is 11:40 at night, these people have children in a (expletive) drag show," she said.

The video shows two young children with blonde hair wearing dresses walking up on stage with a drag queen who has the girls assume a pose and then gather dollar bills as audience members near the stage throw money at them.

"They're throwing money at these little girls," King said on the video.

At one point, the drag queen shows the children how to pose and then directs the kids to pick up all of the bills the crowd is throwing at their feet.

The drag queen then notices a bill one of the little girls has retrieved from the floor.

"Hold on, that's a twenty, give me that," the man said to the child as he takes the money and puts it into the front of his shirt. After a couple of minutes, he gives the money back to the little girl, saying, "Your first twenty as a drag queen means you've made it."

The video of the two girls is similar to a revolting video posted last year to the platform TikTock that showed a drag performer provocatively dancing in front of a young girl. At the time, the video drew outrage from social media users who said it was child abuse.

Stanton-King is an author and a former Republican congressional candidate in Georgia. She's the owner of Stanton Publishing House, and is a former Reality TV star of the BET Network docuseries "From the Bottom Up."

A supporter of President Trump, she gave a speech at last year's Conservative Political Action Conference during which she reportedly called for an investigation into some claims made by QAnon conspiracists, according to The Blaze.