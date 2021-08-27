Is American Christianity in Decline? Here's The Road Back

NEWS ANALYSIS

A new survey of born-again Christian adults between the ages of 18 and 39 found that 60% believe Jesus isn't the only way to heaven.

Probe Ministries reports the Christian young adults believe Buddha and Mohammed also offer valid paths to salvation.

And get this--more than 30%--now these are born-again Christians--30% say Jesus sinned as we do, or they aren't quite sure if he did or not.

This means two things:

Number one, Millennials and Gen Zers don't really understand the foundations of the Christian faith. Only Jesus--not Buddha, or Mohammed said "I am the way, the truth, the life. no person comes to the father except by me." Also, the Bible tells us in 2 Cor 5:21 that, "God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, that in him we might become the righteousness of God."

And number two? American churches are doing a poor job of discipling people below the age of forty. Did you know that 50 to 80% of teens raised in the church will walk away by the time they reach the age of 29?

There is hope. We can revive the Christian faith in America, but it will mean rolling up our sleeves and getting to work through mentorship and prayer.

Nearly half of all American adults say they pray every day, two-thirds say they pray at least once a week. So, why not begin with prayer?

More churches are joining a movement called the "Pray for Me Campaign" started by the CEO of the Chattanooga, Tennessee Youth Network (also known as The Youth Leader Collective).

Tony Souder saw a need to build intergenerational relationships within the body of Christ.

He recently told The Christian Post, " Young people need to experience that the body of Christ is a family, not just an institution."

It's a simple task for churches. All they have to do is hold an event where each student asks three adult Christians-- from different generations-- to be his or her prayer champions, praying for them throughout the school year.

"Say I'm a 15-year old and then I have a 30-year old that's praying for me that I have invited, a 50-year old that's praying for me, and a 75-year old that's praying for me," Souder explained. "What's happening here? it's not just the intergenerational relationships between them and me, it's intergenerational relationships with each other, that all of a sudden we created a setting where a 15-year old, a 30-year old and a 75-year old are on mission together."

Yes, on a mission to pray and get involved in the lives of others.

More than 650 churches from various denominations have joined the "Pray For Me Campaign" since it started seven years ago and they've created more than 150,000 intergenerational relationships.

So, take heart!

Through prayer, and by building relationships, you can help strengthen the body of Christ. You can make a difference in people's lives! Not only for today, but for eternity.

Watch Gary Lane's Drive It Home commentary below. The Global Lane is seen Friday nights at 8:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel.