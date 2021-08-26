Displaying 30+ Stories
WATCH: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan

08-26-2021
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby held a press briefing Thursday afternoon on the suicide attack which killed 11 U.S Marines and one Navy medic just outside Kabul's airport. 

Kirby was joined by Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command. 

Watch the briefing below: 

