WATCH: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby held a press briefing Thursday afternoon on the suicide attack which killed 11 U.S Marines and one Navy medic just outside Kabul's airport.

Kirby was joined by Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command.

Watch the briefing below:

