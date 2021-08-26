WATCH: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby held a press briefing Thursday afternoon on the suicide attack which killed 11 U.S Marines and one Navy medic just outside Kabul's airport.
Kirby was joined by Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command.
Watch the briefing below:
***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.