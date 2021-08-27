CBN's Operation Blessing Continues to Bring Relief Supplies, Lasting Clean Water Solutions to People of Haiti

CBN's Operation Blessing helps people recover from natural disasters around the world.
The international disaster relief team delivered 70 food kits to those in need in a remote area of Haiti, following the recent deadly earthquake in that country that killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed 50,000 homes.
The Operation Blessing team met with representatives from the country's ministry of health to demonstrate the process for purifying water with the technologies the team offers.
The ministry authorized the OB brigade to provide lifesaving services in different areas of Haiti.
For more information about Operation Blessing, visit ob.org.
