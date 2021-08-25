Samaritan's Purse Sponsoring Flights to Help Desperate Afghans Flee Before U.S. Withdrawal

A Christian humanitarian group is responding to the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as tens of thousands of desperate people, including American citizens, try to escape the authoritarian rule of the Taliban.

Samaritan's Purse, the Christian humanitarian group led by Franklin Graham, is responding to the situation in Afghanistan by partnering with other organizations to get men, women, and children out of the country. They are sponsoring flights, which have carried hundreds to safety.

The organization says the Islamic extremists stand ready to take the country back to medieval times where Christians, women, anyone who associated with Americans, and others face severe persecution and death.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Samaritan's Purse reports one of their partners made three trips into Afghanistan that brought out 700 people in one day. The Christian group also helped to get 80 missionary families out of the country.

The North Carolina-based organization has also deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to the region that will surmise how to best help the Afghan refugees. Many of them have fled their homeland with just the clothes on their backs.

Samaritan's Purse is asking Christians around the world to pray for the people of Afghanistan and for U.S. leaders to have wisdom and a great sense of urgency during the withdrawal from the country.