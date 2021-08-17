Tim Tebow Cut from Jaguars: ‘God Works All Things Together for Good’

Tim Tebow has been cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a short-lived shot at NFL tight end, it appears Tebow’s football career came to a close Tuesday morning.

In a social media post published just as the news of his release broke, the 34-year-old athlete — a Heisman Trophy winner, sports broadcaster, and minor league baseball player — referenced Romans 8:28, which states, “We know that, in all things, God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” wrote Tebow. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

“Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey,” he continued. “And we know that … God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

Tebow was released from the team after just one preseason game.

The popular Christian player first announced a return to the gridiron in early May, revealing he’d signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville team, coached by Urban Meyer, who was his mentor and coach in college.

Meyer coached Tebow, a quarterback, on the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009.

Several people were quick to express their support for Tebow in response to the news.

“Nothing but love [and] respect,” wrote Atlanta-based pastor Louie Giglio.

“Proud of you man,” added ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer. “Thank you for setting a great example for others to follow their dreams.”

Amy Palcic, vice president of communications for the Jaguars, described Tebow as “a wonderful, kind, exceptional human being,” adding she’s “grateful to have been able to get to know you a little bit this summer.”

“Tim Tebow, all class, even on the way out,” wrote sports podcaster Jason McIntyre.

