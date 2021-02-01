'An Hour of Faith and Football': CBN News Channel to Televise 'Super Bowl Breakfast 2021' This Weekend

A one-hour faith-filled event called "Super Bowl Breakfast 2021" will be televised this weekend on the CBN News Channel.

The NFL-sanctioned Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988, drawing sellout crowds to hear from some of the sport's biggest names.

This year's program will be hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, the co-host of American Ninja Warrior and an NFL Network analyst. NBC Studio Analyst Tony Dungy, CBS Sportscaster James Brown, and many other NFL celebrities will appear during the event, conveying messages of hope and humor in the midst of the pandemic that will culminate with a presentation of the gospel message.

Highlights of the program include:

The presentation of the 2021 Bart Starr Award by Dungy, Cherry Starr, and Bart Starr, Jr. to Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints. The Bart Starr Award honors Starr's lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates, and community. The winner of the Bart Starr Award is determined by NFL-player balloting at the end of the regular season, making it one of only two individual honors selected by the players themselves.



A special interview with Clark Hunt, Chairman & CEO of the 2020 Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. As CBN News has reported, Hunt and his family have been very outspoken about their faith in Christ over the years.



A salute to NFL military veterans with Chad Hennings, Rocky Bleier, and Anthony Munoz.



A conversation on race and justice with Dungy, Brown, Frank Reich, and Benjamin Watson.

In addition, former NFL star Watson will share the gospel message. Even before his retirement from the NFL in 2019, Watson was outspoken about his Christian faith and his pro-life beliefs. As CBN News reported last September, Watson and his wife Kirsten produced a pro-life documentary about America.

You can watch the Super Bowl Breakfast at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm on Saturday on the CBN News Channel. You can also catch the program at 2:30 pm on Sunday. All times Eastern. If you don't have the CBN News Channel in your area, you can watch it here.

Watch the Super Bowl Breakfast promo below.

