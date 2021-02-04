Biden Lays Out His Foreign Policy Plan, Ending U.S. Operations in Yemen

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden delivered his first foreign policy speech as commander in chief sending a bold warning to America's adversaries.

He also announced US support for offensive military operations in Yemen would end.

"This war has to end, and to underscore our commitment we are ending all American support for offensive operations in Yemen, including relevant arm sales," Biden said.

Since taking office, Biden has spoken to 10 world leaders in an effort he says to repair relations damaged during the Trump administration.

"I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor," he said.

"Unlike the previous administration we will be taking steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of activities that it has undertaken," said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "That includes interfering in America's democracy, that includes the poisoning of citizens on European soil with chemical weapons"

Michael O'Hanlon with the Brookings Institution says this approach reflects bipartisanship consensus that the U.S. needs to be tougher on Russia.

"Especially over the last 7 or 8 years back to the end of the Obama Presidency and continuing through Trump presidency even though of course President Trump personally favored a little bit of a soft line on Russia but he never persuaded his fellow Republicans or Democrats to take that approach," O'Hanlon explained.

Biden then pointed to the nation he calls America's "most serious competitor."

"We'll confront China's economic abuses, counter its aggressive cohesive action to push back on China attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance," the President said.

"The hard question is really what do you do about it," asked O'Hanlon. "Where are you going to cooperate with China? Where are you going to be tough? Which tariffs are you going to keep in place? Which technology restrictions? Which kinds of military scenarios concern you and what are you going to do about them?"

Biden also announced increasing the number of refugees admitted into the country to 125,000, that's a big jump from the 15,000 allowed yearly under the Trump administration.

