President Biden Delivers Remarks on Climate, Job Creation, Signs Executive Orders

President Joe Biden delivered remarks and signed executive actions Wednesday afternoon on climate change, job creation, and scientific integrity. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the briefing.

According to the White House, Biden's executive actions will tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad while creating good-paying union jobs and equitable clean energy future, building modern and sustainable infrastructure, restoring scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking across the federal government, and re-establishing the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Watch the President's press briefing below.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories