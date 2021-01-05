Georgia Senate Runoff Results: Raphael Warnock (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R)

Georgians cast their ballots Tuesday in two critical races that will determine control of the US Senate for the next two years and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

In the race between Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), The Associated Press is reporting with 83% of the ballots counted, Loeffler leads with 50.83% to Warnock's 49.14%.

While Loeffler has been holding a lead, some election experts say votes from dark blue regions like Atlanta still haven't been counted.

The two Senate races could be very close and the results may not be known for days since counties have to count large numbers of mail-in ballots.

Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be part of the final tally.

