Goya's Board Censures Pro-Trump CEO for Saying Biden's Election Is Part of the Left's 'Great Reset'

Goya Foods, which calls itself "the largest U.S. Hispanic-owned food company," has reportedly censured its own CEO after he made several television appearances in which he questioned the results of the U.S. presidential election.

The New York Post reports Robert Unanue, 67, a supporter of President Trump, was censured by Goya's board of directors after he made what the board called "controversial remarks" following the deadly Jan. 6 riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol Building, and again on Jan. 20 when he called President Biden's election "unverified" during an appearance on a Fox Business program.

The board's vote means Unanue must now get the board's permission before being interviewed by the media.

One board member who's also a member of the Unanue family explained that politics is not a part of their business.

"Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV," Goya board member Andy Unanue told the Post. "The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant."

Robert Unanue declined to comment to the newspaper on the board's vote, but said in hindsight, "I don't believe I should speak politically or in a faith-based manner on behalf of the company. But I leave open the possibility of speaking on behalf of myself."

Last week on Fox Business, Robert Unanue talked about the recent presidential election as being a part of The Great Reset.

"I think this, it is mission accomplished. Mission accomplished by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, Big Tech, Big Media and government, Big Government, for ushering in the dawn of a new world order. This great reset," he said. "With an unverified election, and the big prize is the United States."

As CBN News reported in December, The Great Reset is well-documented. It has been labeled a conspiracy theory and parts of it sound like a conspiracy theory, but everything we know about it comes from the global elites themselves, who have been quite open about it.

READ The Global Elite's Plan for Your Future: The Great Reset

"This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a well-documented movement among many of the world's most powerful people," says Justin Haskins, the Editorial Director at The Heartland Institute and a leading authority on the Great Reset.

"Fundamentally, this is a radical and complete transformation of everything that we do in our society," Haskins adds. "It will change the way businesses are evaluated, it will coerce businesses to pursue left-wing causes."

The Great Reset was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where many of the world's most powerful people go to offer solutions to the world's problems. They have said that the coronavirus pandemic is a historic opportunity to change the way the world operates.

This is not the first time the Goya Foods CEO has found himself in hot water over his remarks. As CBN News reported back in July, Unanue complimented Trump about the expansion of the "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative."

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said. "And that's what my grandfather did; he came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper."

"And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray; we pray for our leadership, our president; and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow," he continued.

After hearing those words, critics jumped on social media calling for a boycott of the Goya company.

That's when Casey Harper stepped in. He launched a GoFundMe campaign, originally entitled, "Buy GOYA - Support Trump & Feed the Hungry," to turn the boycott into what he called a "buycott".

His efforts really paid off. Roughly 9,000 donors contributed more than $300,000, blowing past Harper's original $10,000 goal.

He also reached out to CBN's Operation Blessing to help distribute the products. Operation Blessing's Hunger Strike Force accepted the assignment, with the goal of providing products for the D.C. area, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma, and the surrounding states with the help of ministry partners.

The Goya boycott ultimately backfired on several critics, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Back in December, Unanue named Ocasio-Cortez "employee of the month" after the company's sales soared following her calls for a boycott.