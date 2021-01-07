'I was Never Panicked or Afraid': Congressman Tells CBN News Capitol Security Forces Were Not Prepared for Riot

US Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) was taking part in the Joint Session of Congress Wednesday when the Capitol building was overrun by rioters.
Thursday on CBN News' Faith Nation program, Griffith described his reaction when rioters entered the Capitol and talked about the failure of security officials to prepare for such an event.
