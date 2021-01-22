President Biden Addresses the Nation on Response to Economic Crisis

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his administration's response to the economic crisis.

Biden is signing two new executive orders - one expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to low-income Americans. The other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce.

The orders are intended to target COVID-19 aid and unemployment benefits for workers who feel they cannot work safely amid the pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the briefing.

Watch the press briefing below.

