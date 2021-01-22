President Biden Addresses the Nation on Response to Economic Crisis

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his administration's response to the economic crisis.
Biden is signing two new executive orders - one expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to low-income Americans. The other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce.
The orders are intended to target COVID-19 aid and unemployment benefits for workers who feel they cannot work safely amid the pandemic.
Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the briefing.
Watch the press briefing below.
STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.